Livingston’s Vincent signs to play college baseball at Pikeville

Jay Vincent, at center in the photo above, a senior baseball player at Livingston Central High School signed to play college baseball with Pikeville University last Thursday afternoon at LCHS. Vincent has been named all-district for three years running and was named American Legion Post 68 player of the year after last season. He is joined by his mother, Kathy Stateler, above left and his father, Livingston Central High School Head Baseball Coach Greg Vincent.
Hey nice post! I hope it’s alright that I shared it on my FB, if not, no problem just let
me know and I’ll remove it. Either way keep up the good work.