Livingston’s Vincent signs to play college baseball at Pikeville

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓
Jay Vincent, at center in the photo above, a senior baseball player at Livingston Central High School signed to play college baseball with Pikeville University last Thursday afternoon at LCHS. Vincent has been named all-district for three years running and was named American Legion Post 68 player of the year after last season. He is joined by his mother, Kathy Stateler, above left and his father, Livingston Central High School Head Baseball Coach Greg Vincent.

Jay Vincent, at center in the photo above, a senior baseball player at Livingston Central High School signed to play college baseball with Pikeville University last Thursday afternoon at LCHS. Vincent has been named all-district for three years running and was named American Legion Post 68 player of the year after last season. He is joined by his mother, Kathy Stateler, above left and his father, Livingston Central High School Head Baseball Coach Greg Vincent.

One thought on “Livingston’s Vincent signs to play college baseball at Pikeville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>