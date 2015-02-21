Travel advisories in place as snow melt causes flooding issues, refreezing during overnight hours

Update on area traffic advisories from Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews continue to battle a variety of weather-related issues on our highways.

At this hour, air temps are moving into the 35 degree range which has helped to lower the opportunity for freezing of road surfaces.

Normally, pavement temperatures are 2 to 3 degrees warmer than the ambient air temperature, which helps to activate salt when it is spread on road surfaces. However, due to bitter cold temperatures over the last several days, pavement tempertaures have lagged behind the air temperature, in some cases as much as 2 to 3 degrees cooler.

We continue to ask everyone to avoid unnecessary travel due to the multiple hazards of ice and spot flooding. Crews are attempting to mark flooded areas with Water Over Road signs. However, crews may not be immediately made aware of areas with standing water.

If you are out and encounter flooded areas that are not marked, please take note of the specific location using a mile marker, crossroad, or other landmark, and immediately report it to your local 911 call center so it can be reported to highway personnel for appropriate action.

Our District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports our Paducah area counties are experiencing pooling of water on the roadway, especially on bridges. While it may not meet the criteria for flooding, it creates a very real driving hazard. Snow that has been plowed from highway driving surfaces earlier this week is piled on top of drain grates.

In some cases, those snow windrows are 3 to 4 feet deep and are hard-packed following extreme lows earlier this week. That keeps water from running of the bridge deck. Crews have been attempting to dig out some drains and have used snow plows to push accumulated slush and water off bridge decks.

The main concern is that as temperatures again drop below freezing later tonight, ponding water will dilute salt that has been spread and allow the accumulated water to freeze. we have a secondary concern with the potential for vhicles to hydroplane threat when they hit standing water. Almost all District 1 counties have reported having to deal with water-covered Bridges.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing around 10 p.m. tonight and stay down into Sunday when the projected high is in the 31 degree range. However, as the sun comes out pavement temperatures are expected to rise to about 34 degrees by around 11:00 a.m., assisting road clearing efforts.

Our District 2 Snow & Ice Team reports fewer issues with standing water and flooding. That may be partly due to less rain falling than expected across most of the Madisonville area.

Caldwell County reports A and B routes are slushy. They had to put chains on 4 trucks to get them out on C routes to push off an icy/slush mix.

Christian County reports all routes with an slushy/ice mix. Daviess County reports all routes slushy and slick at this point.

All other counties report A routes have some slush, but are much improved from earlier this morning. B’s & C’s are not as good, but are being plowed at this time. Union County will be going back over A’s to push shoulders back to allow better drainage, then moved to working B & C routes.

Please avoid unnecessary travel and use extreme caution if you do get out and about today.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1 . You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2 You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.