CCPD uncover stolen property while responding to possible DUI

A Tennessee man is behind bars after an employee at Love’s Truck Stop in Calvert City contacted Marshall County Dispatch in reference to a possible intoxicated subject pumping gas. The employee noticed the subject was unable to balance himself or complete a sentence without slurring his speech and showed signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Calvert City Police Officer Mike Canon arrived at the location and was informed by the subject that a passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Krystal M. Finn of Gallatin, Tennessee, was driving the car, but neither had a valid driver’s license due to both being suspended for DUI, and proof of insurance could not be provided. Dispatch confirmed that subject’s license was DUI suspended. Subject was identified as Trevor J. Roland, age 35, of 151 East Bledsoe Street in Gallatin, Tennessee. Roland was placed into custody.

Captain Robert West assisted Officer Canon and upon a search of the 2012 Ford Fusion belonging to Roland, officers discovered a marijuana cigarette in the center console along with a used syringe. A second syringe was also located in the passenger seat. Field test of the clear liquid in the syringe showed positive for heroin.

Upon further search of the vehicle, officers located two boxes containing an estimated $2,486 worth of stolen property from the Home Depot in Paducah. The items were hidden in a sealed box that originally contained roofing wind turbines. Stolen property included ten high dollar sink and shower faucets. Roland could not prove proof of purchase of recovered items.

Officers were advised that Roland was a fugitive from Massac County, Illinois. The Felony warrant was issued on January 3, 2013. Roland also had a bench warrant for his arrest dating January 29, 2013 by McCracken County.

Roland was charged with:

1) Driving DUI Suspended License – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

2) Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – 1st offense

3) Operating a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – 1st offense (aggravated circumstance)

4) Possession of marijuana

5) Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

6) possession of controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (heroin)

7) Receiving stolen property U/$10,000.

Roland was lodged at the Marshall County Detention Center.