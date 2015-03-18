Lucky Dam 5k holds first race across Kentucky Dam

The second of two foot races, above, was held Saturday afternoon at the Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park golf course. The Lucky Dam 5K was a local fund raiser for a local tourism group. The winners in each division are as follows: Men’s Division Winner: Jacob Carnine, Women’s Division Winner: Leslie Ray and Youth Division Winner: Peyton Pritchard.
TauBnoko-gatkangus Nature Reserve is a nice place to observe the wild bird (bird watching), especially for the wallacea’s bird. There is tropical rain forests from the sea level until the mountain forests. the topography is quite flat and there is several observation trail that easy to passed by. If you want to go bird watching here, there is a guide club and some of them are expert in bird (know a lot about the bird). i have some picture of some bird here. how i can upload it?Thanks