Atmos Energy launches “Yard Rescue 811” contest

Enter to Win $2,000 for a Yard Makeover

Before you dig into your next outdoor project, Atmos Energy invites you to enter its Yard Rescue 811 contest. As part of National Safe Digging Month in April, the contest reminds property owners, construction crews and do-it-yourselfers to stay safe by always calling 811 before digging.

“The greatest risk to underground natural gas pipelines is accidental damage during digging,” said Kevin Dobbs, vice president of Atmos Energy’s Kentucky Division. “Even minor damage, such as a gouge, scrape, dent, or crease in a pipeline or its coating, can cause a leak or failure.”

By calling 811 in advance, property owners and contractors are connected to their state’s one-call center, which notifies all appropriate utilities about the excavation. Professional locators mark all underground utility lines at the digging site with flags or spray paint.

“Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree or laying a patio are all digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting,” said Dobbs. “Protect yourself and others by calling 811 the required two days in advance, waiting until any buried utility lines are located and then respecting those location marks when digging.”

Yard Rescue 811:

Atmos Energy’s Yard Rescue 811 contest, which begins on April 1, offers participants the chance to win $2,000 for a yard makeover.

• Take a photo of your yard, which can be at a home, church, school or business.

• Upload your photo to the contest page at http://www.atmosenergy.com/contests or through the contest tab on Atmos Energy’s Facebook page. Ask your friends and family to vote for your Yard Rescue 811 photo every day on the Atmos Energy Facebook page.

• The photos garnering the most votes in each state that Atmos Energy serves wins.

The Yard Rescue 811 contest is open to all residents in the communities and environs served by Atmos Energy Corporation’s natural gas distribution divisions in Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, excluding company employees, vendors, suppliers, agencies and 811 damage-prevention centers.

See http://www.atmosenergy.com/contests for details. Contest ends at midnight CDT on April 24, 2015.