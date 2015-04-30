NWTF confirms Guess has world record turkey

Congratulations David Cody Guess. It’s Official. The National Wild Turkey Federation has confirmed that Cody’s massive wild turkey is in the books as being the world record at 37.6 lbs. He killed the giant bird April 21, 2015 on his family’s farm in Lyon County.

Cody says he has been tagging along on hunts since he was three years old and started hunting at age five. The biggest kill prior to this record was in Kansas with a weight of 27 pounds.

Cody feels so blessed and thankful and is quick to say, “I owe it all to the Lord and my savior Jesus Christ.” And also adds, “you just never know what good things can happen”.

