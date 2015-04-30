NWTF confirms Guess has world record turkey

Congratulations David Cody Guess. It’s Official. The National Wild Turkey Federation has confirmed that Cody’s massive wild turkey is in the books as being the world record at 37.6 lbs. He killed the giant bird April 21, 2015 on his family’s farm in Lyon County.
Cody says he has been tagging along on hunts since he was three years old and started hunting at age five. The biggest kill prior to this record was in Kansas with a weight of 27 pounds.
Cody feels so blessed and thankful and is quick to say, “I owe it all to the Lord and my savior Jesus Christ.” And also adds, “you just never know what good things can happen”.
The chain and chain hooks hanging from the scale cause me some suspicion as to the Turkey’s actual true weight. Why couldn’t the Turkey simply be attached to the scale by the white cord tied to its legs? without the logging chain? If that is a honest true weight then Congratulations! but the chain sure looks out of place there to me. A fellow fair chase hunter.
I’ve raised wild turkeys all my life and hunt them as much . My biggest was 24 lbs and looked way bigger then that bird . Larges pen raised 30 lbs and that feeding the hell out of them . But congrats for the record
The scale has obviously been made to weigh with the chain rig zeroed out. In other words if he took the rig off. The scale would no longer be calibrated. This being a farming family. They no doubt use the scale in thier business. Coming from my family’s farming experience. You want an honest scale when you’re weighing your feed for your livestock, and this setup could even be used in weighing feeder calves. Thier newborn weight averaging 60.5 lbs, and beginning there feeder stage at 450-650 lbs. Quite a pricey scale to be screwing up…