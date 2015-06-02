RMHC fishing tournament raises cash for kids

Approximately 140 local and regional anglers will come together Saturday, June 6, in search of big bass and to raise money for the local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapter. The annual RMHC fishing tournament will begin at 5:30 Saturday morning with weigh-in at 12:30 at Kentucky Dam Marina. Amateur fishermen will be paired with professional fishermen to compete for cash prizes and gifts. More than $40,000 was netted at the 2014 event to support local non-profit programs for children.

“The chapter has awarded over $3.3 million since it began, working to enrich the lives of area children along with supporting Ronald Houses in St. Louis, Louisville, and Evansville and a Family Room at St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau,” acknowledged Mike Love, chapter president. “The generous support we receive from this fundraiser helps to make all those projects possible.”

The RMHC fishing tournament is an annual event that pairs local professional anglers with fishermen from across the region for a day of fishing fun.