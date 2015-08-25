Goodbye Old Friend

Mystery. He had no proper name, no proper home that provided warmth from the cold, no family that he eagerly spent time with playing catch and watching out the window for them to get home from work.

Purpose. In his life he traveled hundreds if not thousands of miles, each one with confidence and with a purpose in his sure footed steps and soft dark eyes.

The mystery and the purpose of the gray muzzled dog known as Benton Dog can only be imagined by residents in the community. Benton dog died last Thursday after being hit by a car. No sooner had the news spread then messages began to pour in on The Lake News Facebook page about the town legend.

By all accounts Benton dog was a stray, he had no name, he was ‘his own dog’ and his home for at least the past 14 years was the streets of Benton. He didn’t desire human interaction, he preferred to ‘people watch’ from the grass at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. He walked down the sidewalks, taking each step with purpose to his destination. But he was without a doubt loved by the people who could not tame his wanderlust spirit.

The dog that was loved by so many was memorialized Monday. The turnout was so large for him that the service was moved to the steps of the Courthouse, his ashes overlooking the town square, just as he did every day. The community members that came together to remember Benton Dog included business people, city and county workers, dignitaries, school children and more.

Jerry and Rosemary Highland were on hand to say goodbye to the dog that they had come to care about yet never petted. According to the Highlands if they didn’t see him for three or four days they would get worried. Rosemary said, “He just belonged to all of us.”

As the children sat on the courthouse steps, Kip Hutchison with the Marshall County Animal Shelter spoke about Benton Dog, that the stray represented something deeper, he showed what it was like to live in the community. She also got a chuckle from the crowd when she talked about Benton Dog sharing in the growth, progress and traditions of Benton, including the building of CFSB and was certain he was delighted with the duck pond.

According to Marshall County Animal Control Officer Dennis Lovett, the late Marshall County Judge Executive Mike Miller told him when he accepted the Animal Control position that he could pick up any stray but leave Benton, whom the Judge fondly called him, alone. He also confided that if he was no longer around and anything happened to Benton that he wanted him to have a proper burial and memorial.

Benton Mayor Rita Dotson said that Benton Dog’s ashes would remain in City Hall until the time that money is raised for a monument of some type and a decision would then be made on his final resting place in the city that he loved and that loved him back. The cremation and urn were donated by L & L Pet Services, Collier Funeral Home.

The service ended with a prayer from David Puckett who mentioned that all the children know the warmth and love of the community they are a part of.

So it is only proper and fitting that a beloved town dog not have his story told by just one person but by the people in the town that looked out for him, and loved him. Just as Benton dog did not belong to just one person, neither can his story be told by just one person. His stories can be found in the comments left on The Lake News Facebook page…

Vicki Madison – Benton dog was never aggressive nor interfering , just went about his world visiting his neighbors around town. Noticed his house was gone today, a reminder he no longer needs that home but this little town takes care of its own!

Debbie Wallace- He always made me smile when I seen him it breaks my heart that this has happened I will miss him maybe I will see him across the rainbow bridge.

Debbie Wolfe Konrad- It was fun just to try and spot him.

Brenda Allen -Will miss seeing him RIP precious Benton Town Dog

Jimmie Sue Mathis- So sweet. Miss you old buddy!

Crystal Jeter- Saw him several time this week. Bless his roaming soul.

Denny Alvey- This dog crossed the street in front of us last Saturday and Lisa and I both commented on the gray muzzle.

Susan Graham – so sad. Loved seeing him run around. New here, but that dog was one of the first things the locals bragged about. Benton is awesome for what they are doing and how much they care about life. Have never lived anywhere that a life, let alone an animal meant so much. Kudos to all of you.

Karen J Donley Poston -Most towns would pick him up & put him in a shelter. Such a sweet story!

Rita Ray -Oh great here come the tears again ! I see him all the time I’m sure gonna miss him!! He had a free spirit that could never be tamed. May his spirit live on forever! So thankful for our town to honor him! Our Benton dog R.I.P!!!

Lisa Dickerson – This is the sweetest gesture for an animal I have seen in a while. Bless everyone who took care of that precious creature. That is how we are to live our lives, taking care of one another and honoring each other for the good we put out. I love his story and the stories everyone has about this interesting fella. He is resting in peace and smiling down on those who let him “just be”.

Kim Cotham – The reaction of Benton Dog’s death seems silly to some; after all, he was an aloof, homeless old dog who wandered the streets, defying the leash laws. But somehow he touched hearts, maybe because he existed, day after day, making no demands, and appeared to lack the loving home many of our pampered dogs enjoy. It was difficult to think of him being alone, hungry, and miserably enduring weather extremes … so kind humans extended assistance so that he could live a little less harshly. He wasn’t friendly, really .., he was wary and traffic-wise for years … But quietly accepted the food, water, and shelter offered. The kindness shown to this old dog is an example of small town living at its finest. Perhaps there is hope for humankind after all.

In these times it seems everyone is at odds over something, especially on social media. But for one moment in history in this small corner of Western Kentucky everything changed, and while the mystery remains, it seems clear that his purpose was to bring people together.

RIP Benton dog, you did well.