Calvert studies airport takeover

Meeting in a special session at Kentucky Dam Village Green last night the Calvert City Council spent two hours talking to a representative of Hanson Engineering Tim Haskell about future management, maintenance, improvement and control of the Kentucky Dam Airport. Calvert Mayor Lynn Jones and the Council are taking a cautious approach about the City of Calvert taking over the ownership and operation of the Kentucky Dam Airport.

Presently the airport is one of four operated by the aviation division of the Kentucky Department of Transportation and Hanson Engineering is presently working on three projects for the airport. Those three projects include developing a plan for instrument approaches for the airport, re-striping and putting fresh paint on the runways and a terminal area drawing for an airport layout plan that is required by the FAA.

Haskell told the council that in 2012 the Kentucky Dam Airport was a classified airport that qualified for annual funding from the FAA of about $150,000 annually. He said that normally that amount of funding was adequate to keep small airports in operation.

However the airport operation and amenities have changed, including the availability of fuel for aircraft and t-hanger space for planes. So now, although there are several aircraft owners wanting to base planes at the airport, there are not enough planes based there to continue to receive the FAA funds.

Presently there are seven aircraft based at the airport and the number Haskell says seems to be the bench mark for funding from the FAA is 10 planes, however he said the FAA could change that number if they chose. He also said later in the meeting the real key to getting the airport back on the list of airports classified for FAA funding was congressional support.

Scot Ratzlaff, who is the Kentucky Dam Village State Park Manger, said he gets about three calls per week from people wanting to base their planes at Kentucky Dam Airport. He said he believed he could fill two t-hangers if they were available.

According to Haskell the single 4,000 long runway at the airport could handle planes as large as a 10 passenger turbo-prop airplane. He also said the typical plane to use the airport was a single engine recreational airplane.

According to Calvert City Mayor Lynn Jones he had found that most of the visits from out of town executives to the firms in the Calvert City industrial complex were through the Nashville, TN airport on regular commercial airplanes and rental cars because it was less expensive. However he also said a new company coming to Calvert City that specialized in repair of diesel engines on large boats would be using the airport to get repair crews to locations faster.

Roger Colburn told the members of the council the firms that use the airport now to move people in an out of Calvert City more rapidly were contractors working on projects and other people that were making calls on local industry.

Calvert City Councilman Kevin Stokes said he wanted to know why the state isn’t doing this and why should Calvert City do it.

Mayor Jones said the state park system had a poor business and have parks they won’t get rid of to have a better business model.

It was also noted that three of the four airports the state manages had lost their FAA classification. According to Haskell only one of those airports has a chance of operational success and to be restored to the classified list of airports and that was Kentucky Dam Airport.

Haskell told the council the runway paving at the airport was in excellent condition and could easily last 15 years. He said the biggest ongoing maintenance expense at the airport was mowing. Ratzlaff said it took a tractor two days per week to keep the grounds mowed.

One of the other concerns was liability at the airport. Haskell told the council that insurance for airports the size of Kentucky Dam Airport normally cost about $3,500 annually.

Getting fuel back at the airport is a priority. The state did have a fueling station at the airport that was self-serve and accepted credit cards. They decided to remove that fueling station because of concerns over the quality of the fuel. They feared that moisture could build up in the fuel.

Haskell said fuel and leasing space for either hangars or space in hangars was the primary means for generating revenue for the airport’s operation. Land at the airport can be leased out to someone who wanted to build them and lease out the space. The leases are normally for a 15 year term that has a five year extension. After the 20 year lease expires the hangar reverts to the airport.

Roger Colburn said there is an advantage in economic development for communities that have an airport.

Haskell was asked if there was a deadline for the council to act. He said the real deadline was that at this time there was an administration that was friendly toward turning the airport over to the city and that administration would soon be leaving office. He explained that was what the real deadline was because they could not know what the next administration would want to do.