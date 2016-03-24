New trail to connect Calvert City with Kentucky Lake

March 14, Calvert City Council gave BFW Engineering, a Paducah firm that previously designed the improvements to 5th Avenue, the go ahead for design work for the new multi-purpose trail that will connect downtown with Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park. The 10 foot wide two mile long portion of the multi-purpose trail the city is developing is expected to cost $1.3 million according to Rick Sullivan with BFW.

The portion of the trail that Calvert City is building was supposed to start in Memorial Park and head along Fifth Avenue to Lone Valley Road and then proceed to US Hwy. 62 but now at the request of the council an extended version of the trail will connect with Hickory Street. That short expansion of the trail will give access to the shopping center and allow golf carts to access the trail from almost any location in town.

The route for the trail was agreed on during the meeting. It will leave Memorial Park and head eastward along the South side of Fifth Avenue until it reaches the intersection with Lone Valley Road. The trail will then head south on the East side of Lone Valley Road to the intersection of Lone Valley Road and US Hwy. 62.

Plans for the new trail call for it to be 10 foot wide and there will be an eight foot buffer between the trail and the street. The trail will be paved with black asphalt. The trail will be open for use by golf carts, bikes and pedestrians, but no ATV of any sort will be allowed on the trail.

City officials and the Kentucky Department of Transportation officials will also meet soon to discuss changes to the intersection of Lone Valley Road and US Hwy. 62. The reconfiguration of that intersection will have some effect on the final design of the trail. Changes at that intersection could result in new entrances to areas developed currently on both sides of US Hwy 62 on the West side of I-24.

Questions about how the trail would cross the ramps at the I-24 and US Hwy. 62 interchange safely were partially answered. The current thought on how to make the crossing of those two ramp connections to I-24 would be to make them urban interchanges. However they probably would not have signal controls or traffic lights, but they would have marked crossings.

The trail from the intersection of Lone Valley Road to Kentucky Dam Village would be just less than two miles in length and is paid for as a part of the federal transportation grant for the improvements to US Hwy. 62 into the state park. Those improvements are projected to cost about $5 million.

The cost of the portion of the trail that Calvert City will build could be reduced significantly if the City can get right-of-way donated for the trail and if they can get a price lower than the estimated $110 to $170 thousand for a pedestrian bridge to cross the creek at the golf course on Fifth Avenue.

Sullivan told the council the cost for the project could go up or down depending on the bridge that is chosen for the creek crossing on 5th Avenue. However City Administrator John Ward advised the council the City had recently receive good prices on bridges for other similar projects in town and he felt they could get the pedestrian bridge for less than the $170,000 in the estimate.

Mayor Lynn Jones also advised the council that they would seek grant funds through the Delta Authority for the project. He said it may be possible to get some of the money needed through the Delta Regional Authority and that he had been in discussion with Brian Roy about possible grants for the project.

Sullivan told the Council he needed authorization from them to begin design work on the project and to reach an agreement on the fees to be paid to BFW Engineering. Those fees are regulated by state statute at 10 percent of the project cost. When he was asked when they expected to be paid he replied a partial payment would be due in early summer.

Ward told the Council there was still $30,000 in the budget for the original park trail project and that money could be used to pay the portion of the engineering fees that would come due before the end of the fiscal year.

Mayor Jones said they were spending a million dollars to get five million in return. The five million is the amount the state is spending on US Hwy. 62 for the improvements there. The two projects have been connected from the beginning. The money for the project on US Hwy. 62 is funded by a Federal transportation grant not state funds.

Councilman Gene Colburn questioned whether or not the state could with draw the funds at the last minute. He said if that happened he would withdraw his support for the project. However Sullivan explained the nature of the funding of the project and said he had discussed that concern with Kentucky Department of Transportation officials prior to the meeting and he said they told him the project was ongoing and scheduled for completion in 2018.

The Council approved the fee schedule for BWF and gave the go ahead for the project. They also set a completion date of 2018 so both portions of the trail would be completed at the same time.