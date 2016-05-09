Interim President to lead West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Versailles, Ky. – KCTCS President Jay Box announced today the appointment of Dr. Charles Chrestman to serve as the interim president/CEO for West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC). Chrestman begins his service on July 1 and will remain in the interim role until early fall when the new WKCTC president takes the reins.

Chrestman has served as a senior level administrator and faculty member in community colleges for more than 40 years. He is the past president of Robeson Community College in Lumberton, North Carolina, where he served for ten years. Chrestman recently served as the interim president at Big Sandy Community and Technical College after Dr. George Edwards’ retirement in December 2014.

Prior to his time in Kentucky and North Carolina, he was vice president for Instruction and chief academic officer for Itawamba Community College (ICC) in Fulton, Mississippi. He also held several administrative positions at ICC and served as a faculty member for five and a half years teaching mathematics.

He holds bachelor and master’s degrees in mathematics and a doctorate in educational leadership.

“I am confident that Dr. Chrestman’s leadership again will prove to be a winning formula for WKCTC as we begin the search process for the next president,” Box said. “I am pleased to welcome him again to our extended KCTCS family of 16 community and technical colleges across the Commonwealth. We know the college and the community will appreciate working with him during this interim period.”