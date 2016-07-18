Body of Almo man recovered in Kentucky Lake

The body of a male boater that went missing Saturday night was recovered Monday morning.

According to Marshall County Deputy Coroner Barry Taylor, members of the Marshall County Rescue Squad, working alongside of many other agencies, recovered the body of the man missing on Kentucky Lake. Deputy Coroner Taylor pronounced the man dead at 10:13 a.m. Monday and identified the man as Jesse Nickens, age 36, of Almo, KY.

When the boater was initially reported to authorities as missing, Marshall County Rescue Squad was paged out at 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

According to Marshall County Emergency Management an incident command location was first chosen, then a call for mutual aid to assist. Various members of the following agencies provided non-stop searches on Kentucky Lake; Rescue Squads from Marshall, Lyon, Livingston, and McCracken, fire boats from Calloway, South Marshall and East Marshall, along with agencies, Ky Fish and Wildlife, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Coast Guard from Paducah, American Red Cross, Civil Air Patrol Plane and Pastor Chris Young from Impact Church.

No further information has been released at this time.