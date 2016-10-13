Former McCracken County Judge Executive Newberry dies in Thursday accident

ORIGINAL:

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a bicycle versus motor vehicle collision that has resulted in the death of the bicyclist.

The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the 8500 block of Old Cairo Road. The Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by Paducah Police accident re-constructionists. The McCracken County Coroner’s Office is still making family notifications.

UPDATE 3:20 P.M.

The deceased bicyclist has been identified as former McCracken County Judge Executive Van E. Newberry, age 60, of West Paducah.

Mr. Newberry was traveling south on Old Cairo Road (KY 305) as was the driver of the 2016 GMC Denali , Willie G. Holsapple, age 68, of Paducah. Holsapple states he was passing Newberry and it appeared as if Newberry moved from the shoulder to the roadway. Newberry’s bicycle was struck with the right front corner of the Denali’s bumper. Newberry was thrown from the bicycle and suffered trauma to his head and chest.

Other motorists came upon the accident scene and started CPR on Newberry and CPR was continued by emergency medical personnel until arrival at Lourdes Hospital. Newberry was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department. The accident investigation is still continuing.