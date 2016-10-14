Big Blue Notes: Wildcats improve on defense but will it be enough in the late season?

Wildcats reach the halfway point

In Mark Stoops’ first three years at Kentucky, a constant criticism was the lack of improvement over the course of the season. This hasn’t been the case in year four in the Stoops’ regime. After starting the season 0-2, Mark Stoops’ squad has made significant strides to reach 3-3 at the halfway point of the season.

The Wildcats have also overcome a good deal of adversity through the first half of the season. Kentucky lost starting quarterback Drew Barker to injury after just two games. Kentucky’s leading wide receiver, Dorian Baker, has been hampered by injury thus far and has yet to make a reception. Star running back Boom Williams has been inconsistent and finished out the Vanderbilt game pouting on the sideline.

The Wildcats defense, which already lacked depth, lost key contributors Jason Hatcher and Reggie Meant before the season started. Courtney Love, a Nebraska transfer who most thought would anchor the defense, has not had the breakout season the Wildcats needed.

Enter backup quarterback Stephen Johnson, freshman running back Benny Snell, and defensive phenomenon Jordan Jones, and the Wildcats are showing dramatic improvement. Head coach Mark Stoops has also played a key role in the Wildcats’ recent uptick by taking over the much-maligned Kentucky defense.

After three games, ESPN’s longtime College GameDay analyst Lee Corso said Kentucky had the worst defense in the history of college football. Three games later, the Wildcats have held Alabama to their lowest point total of the season and held South Carolina and Vanderbilt to 10 and 13 points, respectively.

While the Wildcats have a long way to go before even thinking about bowl eligibility, the strides made in the first half of the season can only be viewed as a positive step forward for the Wildcats.

Stoops’ squad now has an open weekend before hosting Mississippi State next Saturday. If the Wildcats can continue their improvement through the bye week, there is reason for optimism for the Big Blue Nation.

The Madness Begins

Basketball officially begins in the bluegrass this Saturday Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena. Kentucky coach John Calipari will enter his eighth season at the helm of Kentucky.

The Wildcats enter the season in typical Calipari-fashion with a star-studded group of freshmen mixed with a handful of returning players. ESPN has the Wildcats ranked No. 2 in their preseason poll.

Big Blue Madness will begin at 6 p.m. CST on Friday and be televised on the SEC Network.