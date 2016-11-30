Marshall County Toastmasters Club elects officers

Marshall County Toastmasters recently elected officers to the club are President: Clay Campbell, VP Education: Cary Gray, VP Membership: Jody Nielson, VP Public Relations & Club Photographer: Lois Cunningham, Secretary; Sherry McGregor, Treasurer: Stefan Messmer, Sgt of Arms; Michael Simmons & Bill Carrington Club Jokester: June Culp.

Marshall County Toastmasters is now officially a Chartered Club as of November 21, 2016 of TOASTMASTERS INTERNATIONAL. The mission of Toastmasters International is to Empower individuals to become more effective Communicators and Leaders. The Local Club Mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Work at your own pace through an organized program that adds new skills with each project.

Marshall County Toastmasters meets every Monday night from 6:45 pm to 8:05 pm at the Draffenville Quality Inn & Suites located at 173 Carroll Road, Benton, Ky. We would like to invite everyone our meetings. Always open for new memberships. For more information visit Marshall County Toastmasters on Facebook.