KSP investigating death of Lyon County woman

UPDATE:

Eddyville, Ky. (December 5, 2016)

Kentucky State Police were contacted by Tennessee Highway Patrol in the early morning hours of Monday, December 5, 2016 in reference to Arthur A. Long, 66, of Chicago, Illinois. Long was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol shortly after 12:26a.m. CST on December 5, 2016 after a vehicle pursuit near Cookeville, Tennessee in Putnam County.

Long was still operating the stolen metallic gray 2007 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to Nancy P. Minor, 68, of Eddyville, KY.

Long is being held in Tennessee on local charges and will be extradited back to Kentucky in reference to a Kentucky State Police warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking – Auto under $10,000. Long is also wanted for questioning in the death investigation of Nancy P. Minor.

ORIGINAL:

Eddyville, Ky. (December 1, 2016)

On November 30, 2016 at around 3:50 pm, the Eddyville Police Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Woodrow Street in Eddyville, KY for a welfare check. During the welfare check units located an elderly female unresponsive in the residence. Kentucky State Police Detectives were contacted for assistance and responded to the scene along with the Lyon County Coroner. Units identified the victim as Nancy P. Minor, 68 of Eddyville, KY.

Minor had sustained multiple blunt force injuries. She was pronounced deceased by the Lyon County Coroner.

Minor’s vehicle, a deep gray metallic 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, KY License Plate 873 ELG,, was also missing from the scene. KSP has reason to believe that the vehicle may be in possession of Minor’s brother, Arthur A. Long, 66, of Chicago, Illinois.

KSP has obtained a warrant for Long for the charge of Theft by Unlawful Taking – Auto under $10,000 (Class D Felony). Long is also wanted for questioning concerning a homicide investigation. Click here for details on the KSP Wanted Poster.

Anyone with information on Long’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Hill with the Kentucky State Police Post 1. Detective Hill may be contacted at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.

KSP was assisted on scene by Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lyon County Coroner.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Brian Hill with Kentucky State Police.