Dickens Christmas Festival this Saturday in Benton

Benton Partnership & the City of Benton present A Dickens Christmas Festival & Parade on Saturday, December 10. This year’s parade theme is Santa’s Workshop. The parade Grand Marshal is Ann Riley.

2:30 p.m. “Cookies with Santa” at the GOP building in downtown Benton.

3:00 p.m. Chili Fundraiser at Main Street Center, downtown Benton.

4:00 p.m. Parade line-up at parking lot of North Main beside Mediacom office.

4:00 p.m. Power Wheels Car Show at the Court Square, downtown Benton.

4:30 p.m. “Dickens Alley” Opens. Activities located between 10th and 12th streets.

4:30 p.m. Frozen Plaza & Holiday Square Opens.

6:00 p.m. Parade. North Main Street headed south to downtown, turning on 13th to Poplar street.

Parking available behind Puckett’s and First Baptist Church. No one should park on the roadways involving 5th, Main Street, Poplar Street, or 10th – 12th Streets.

For more information call 270-527-3717 or 270-527-3128.