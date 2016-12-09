Wildcats will face Georgia Tech in TaxSlayer Bowl New Years Eve

Cats headed to the TaxSlayer Bowl

For the first time since 2010, the Kentucky Wildcats will be participating in a post-season bowl game to finish off the season. On Sunday, Mark Stoops’ squad accepted an invitation to the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida to take on Georgia Tech. The bowl, formerly known as the Gator Bowl, is the most prestigious bowl for the Kentucky football program since the Tim Couch-led Wildcats went to the Outback Bowl in 1998.

The Yellow Jackets enter the game with an 8-4 record after finishing 5th in the ACC’s Coastal Division. Kentucky and Georgia Tech faced two common opponents during the regular season in Vanderbilt and Georgia. The Yellow Jackets beat both squads while Kentucky beat Vanderbilt and lost to Georgia on a last second field goal. Both squads ended their seasons on a high note by defeating their in-state rivals.

The Wildcats and the Yellow Jackets will kickoff at 10 a.m. CST on New Year’s Eve from EverBank Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Kentucky Commitment Plays at HoopFest

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of John Calipari’s four 2017 basketball commitments, played Friday evening at Marshall County’s HoopFest. The 6-foot-5 point guard put on an impressive performance in a losing effort to Prolific Prep. The future Wildcat scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out two assists in the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander, a native Canadian, opted to attend high school in the United States in an effort to improve his overall game. He averaged eight points, five assists, and three steals while playing for the silver medal-winning U18 Canadian national team in the 2016 Fiba Americas Championship.

He’ll join Quade Green, Nick Richards, and P.J. Washington in Lexington next summer as members of John Calipari’s 2017 recruiting class.

Wildcats fall to Briuns

John Calipari’s top-ranked Wildcats fell to the UCLA Bruins 92-97 in an abysmal performance Saturday in Lexington. The Bruins made the most of their first-ever game in Rupp Arena in front of a shocked Kentucky crowd.

Calipari’s squad appeared discombobulated from the opening tip in the Wildcats worst performance of the season. Kentucky now moves to 7-1 on the season with some very big games looming on the horizon.

After match ups with Valparaiso and Hofstra, the Wildcats will take on North Carolina and Louisville in a four-day span to wrap up the pre-conference portion of the schedule. The Wildcats lone remaining non-conference game in 2017 will come in late January against Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.