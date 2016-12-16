Big Blue Notes: Competition level goes up with North Carolina and Louisville

Wildcats prepare for difficult stretch

With Kentucky’s 96-73 win over Hofstra on Sunday, the Wildcats finished up the easier portion of their nonconference schedule. Things now get serious for John Calipari and the Wildcats with back-to-back matchups against North Carolina and Louisville before entering conference play.

The Wildcats and the Tarheels will square off in Las Vegas at 4:45 p.m. CST on Saturday. Both squads enter the game with a Top-10 ranking and just a single loss. While still early in the season, the neutral-site matchup will carry significant weight for the NCAA seeding process in March. With Kentucky’s loss to UCLA, the Wildcats need a win over North Carolina to stay on the path to a one-seed.

Calipari’s squad will follow up the UNC game with a trip to Louisville for an oddly-scheduled Wednesday night match up with the Cardinals on December 21st. Calipari has owned Pitino since arriving at Kentucky in 2009 with the Wildcats winning eight of the last nine matchups.

While the Wildcats enter the game with a sizeable talent advantage, the hostile environment of the KFC Yum Center will likely prove to be a tough task for the young Kentucky squad. The Cats and the Cards will tipoff at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.

Lamar Jackson/John Calipari meet in New York

While in New York for the Hofstra game this past weekend, John Calipari made the media rounds promoting his new book. The Kentucky head coach ran into Louisville’s Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson in the green room of the Dan Patrick Show. Calipari and Jackson exchanged pleasantries and took several pictures together.

Less-heralded Wildcats making mark in NBA

While everyone knows about DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Karl Towns, and John Wall in the NBA, several other Wildcats are making their presence known this season.

After spending last season in the NBA’s Development League, former Wildcat Andrew Harrison has found a role for the Memphis Grizzlies. Over the past 10 games, Harrison has averaged eight points, four assists, and two rebounds filling in for the injured Michael Conly.

Former Wildcat DeAndre’ Liggins has also found an NBA home with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Liggins spent the past two seasons in the D-League where he was named the back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year.

Liggins’ defensive prowess has led to increased playing time for the defending NBA champions. The former Wildcat is averaging 20 minutes a game in December and has recently drawn the praise of Lebron James and Kyrie Irving.