Big Blue Notes: Monk mashes Tarheels with record 47 point performance

Cats, Malik Monk down Tarheels in Las Vegas

Rarely in sports does a big time billing exceed the hype. The UK/UNC matchup in the CBS Sports Classic had all the makings of great game with two top ten teams, loads of NBA talent, and two Hall of Fame coaches. However, no one anticipated the historic individual performance of freshman Malik Monk in one of the best regular season basketball games in recent history.

The freshman shooting guard from Lepanto, Arkansas led the Wildcats from start to finish in the battle of college basketball heavyweights. Monk opened the game scoring 11 of the Wildcats’ first 15 points and finished the contest with two three-pointers to lead Kentucky to the 103-100 victory. The 47-point outing smashed Jamal Murray’s freshman single-game scoring record of 35 points and was good for sixth on UK’s all-time single-game scoring record.

For John Calipari’s squad, the victory over the seventh-ranked Tarheels was a major step in the Wildcats quest for a one-seed in the NCAA tournament. Monk’s newsworthy performance also keeps the Wildcats at the forefront of college basketball heading into the New Year.

The Wildcats will next take on Ole Miss in Oxford to open conference play on December 29. The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN2.

UK, Lexington agree on Rupp Arena extention

The University of Kentucky and the City of Lexington have agreed on a 15-year extension for the Wildcats to continue to play in Rupp Arena. While plans for a new arena had been discussed periodically throughout the last decade, most around the Kentucky program and the city are excited about the extension.

The recent upgrades to the facility including the new scoreboard and sound system have dramatically improved the spectator experience in Rupp Arena. In the new contract, the upper arena will undergo a renovation including new chair-back seats and the addition of several suites.

Many consider the ongoing financial downfall of the KFC Yum Center in Louisville to be an integral factor in the Lexington’s decision to remodel Rupp Arena instead of building a new arena. The $403 million arena in Louisville lost more the $17 million in 2015. With actual revenue falling well short of projections and the University of Louisville’s unwillingness to renegotiate its contract with the arena, Kentucky taxpayers have been on the hook for nearly $100 million since the Yum Center opened in 2010.

Renovations to Rupp Arena are expected to be completed by 2018-19 basketball season.