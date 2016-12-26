101st Air Brigade donates toys to MCCH

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Campbell, KY, is expanding their outreach to give back to the community. Representatives from the 101st CAB recently presented Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) with bags of presents for pediatric patients as a part of their recent Toy Drive.

The Brigade met with Mayor Jack Rose on how they could help Murray and have worked with the Chamber of Commerce, Murray State cadets, and now are giving back to MCCH as well.

“It’s an opportunity for us to partner with communities and create relationships for our departing soldiers to match them up with opportunities following their military career in surrounding cities,” said Brigade Commander, Craig Alia. “We really benefit from this relationship and the toy drive is a small token of what we can give back to further our outreach to families and children.”



Murray-Calloway County Hospital distributed the toys over the holidays to pediatric patients in the hospital. The additional toys donated to Needline and the Murray and Calloway Family Resource Youth Service Centers.

For more information about this donation, contact the MCCH Marketing Department at 270.762.1381 or email marketing@murrayhospital.org.