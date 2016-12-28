KSP Post 1 to Ensure Motorists Safety With Holiday Enforcement

As the New Year holiday approaches, the Kentucky State Police will be out in full force to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Post 1 Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will be patrolling all roads and saturating known problematic areas in the district.

KSP understands that the public is going to celebrate the New Year holiday, but we want to make sure that they do so in a safe and responsible way. KSP is asking the public to plan ahead and have a designated driver. The motoring public should expect to see more troopers and officers on the roads. Motorists should also expect to encounter various traffic safety checkpoints. An enhanced amount of road checks will be conducted through the holiday season. If you are found driving under the influence, you will be arrested, no exceptions.

KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles and the valid licensing of drivers. Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed.

These checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

For a list of Post 1 road check locations, visit http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/posts/press/post1_checkpoints.html .

Kentucky State Police, Post 1, covers the 11 counties of Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg. Citizens can contribute to highway safety by reporting erratic drivers to the Kentucky State Police toll-free at 1-800-222-5555. Callers will remain anonymous and should give a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible.