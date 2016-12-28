Register Your Personal Storm Shelters to Ensure Your Safety

Marshall County Emergency Manager has put together a database which will be viewable only by the Emergency Management Team after a disaster impacts our County. This database will pinpoint the exact location of all personal storm shelters in Marshall County.

The purpose is to make sure personal storm shelters are checked after a disaster has struck. It is possible a shelter could have debris blown over the top of or in front the entrance. It is important that when responding to a scene these shelters are not overlooked in case someone is trapped.

This program is voluntary and no fees are associated with it and allows to be proactive in the responses during a disaster. Information will be confidential and utilized if it is believed a disastrous situation has impacted your location and will allow them to ensure valuable time-saving efforts have been accomplished to ensure your safety. Information recorded will include the owner’s name, telephone number, location and a description of the shelter.

The shelter identification program helps safeguard against anyone being trapped in a shelter. Please be aware that the Emergency Management personnel will conduct a visit to complete the registration process.

To register your shelter (any type such as an underground shelter, safe room or other type of shelter) please email or call the Marshall County Emergency Management Office at curt.curtner@marshallcountyky.gov, Darlene.lynn@marshallcountyky.gov or call 270-527-4739.