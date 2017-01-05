Transportation Cabinet says re-freezing possible overnight

Traffic ADVISORY

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are spreading salt in response to what has generally amounted to less than 1/2 inch of snow across our District 1 counties.

Crews have mainly concentrated on bridges and overpasses, but have responded to a number of calls from police agencies about specific slick spots. There have been a number of minor crashes, mainly along the I-24 corridor and Purchase Parkway through West Kentucky.

Crews will continue salting as needed through the day. We are expecting another round of snow to roll through before Sunset.

Our main concern going into the overnight hours is the potential for re-freezing. Overnight temps are expected to be down in the teens. Salt and other ice-fighting chemicals become less effective at melting snow and ice below about 18 degrees Fahrenheit.

Motorists are advised to use appropriate caution.

KYTC District 1, headquartered at Paducah, is responsible for 2800 miles of highway in Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties.

