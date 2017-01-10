Campbellsville University in top 100 in best online education programs

Joan C. McKinney

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY – Campbellsville University is in the top 100 in online programs for Master of Business Administration, online graduate business programs (non-MBA) and best online education programs, according to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, which were released today.

Campbellsville University’s online presence has increased this year with 827 online students, both graduate and undergraduate in fall 2016, according to Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment services.

The university is ranked 74th in best online graduate business programs (non-MBA), 86th in best online MBA programs and 92nd in best online education programs.

A program’s score for each ranking indicator is calculated using data that the program reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and from data collected in a separate peer reputation survey.

The categories weighed include student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training and student services and technology.

“We are thrilled with the recent rankings from U.S. News & World Report concerning our online programs in education and business,” said Dr. Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs. “It is a testimony to the quality education produced by a committed faculty who believe in helping students gain access to higher education.”

Garrison echoed Dr. Hedgepath’s assessment.

“Both academic areas have sought to be on the front lines of delivering high-quality, academically-rigorous, student-friendly programming for today’s working adults,” he said.

Garrison served as dean of online education at Campbellsville for the fall 2016 semester for which the programs were recognized.

“The School of Education continues to model the changing dynamics of education in the 21st century,” he said.

“As students’ needs change, so do the teaching technologies and methods we use to reach them. Our online programs in education have sought to give practicing educators a pathway for advancement, promotion and teaching excellence.”

Hedgepath said Campbellsville University’s School of Business is focused on “technology, innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit required for all business leaders today.”

She said the online format is making it possible for business leaders from every sector to grow in their careers and reshape their future through education.

