CFS explodes in 3rd to defeat Egyptian 54-39

Briensburg – Christian Fellowship School’s Eagles picked up another big win last night when the defeated the Egyptian, IL boys team 54-49 at CFS. The Eagles were led in scoring by Jordan Choate with 13 points, teammate Jordan Vaughn scored 10 points as well.

Egyptian was led by Christian Trexler with 21 points and Orlando Matthews with 13 points in the basketball game.

CFS used a big third quarter effort to score 22 points and take the lead at 38-32. They held Egyptian just enough in the fourth period to come away with the win.

Game stats:

CFS 4 12 22 16-54

Egyptian 7 16 9 17-49

Christian Fellowship School – Brice Etheridge 7, Blayne Starkey 8, Logan Draffen, Elijah Toth 8, Jordan Choate 13, Jordan Vaughn 10, Nathaniel Hummel 6, Ari Phillips 2. FGs 11-33, Three-pointers 7-21 (Etheridge, Vaughn 2, Choate 3). FTs 11-18. Rebounds 21.

Egyptian, IL – Christian Trexler 21, Brandon Beasley 3, Orlando Mathews 13, Cameryn Curtis 6, Kolton Pitts 2, Jordan Reeves 4. FGs 10-32. Three-pointers 7-24 (Trexler 5, Curtis 2). FTs 8-12. Rebounds 25.