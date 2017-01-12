Man robs Dollar General at gun point

Sharpe, KY – Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Sharpe today at gun point. A bulletin released by the Sheriff’s Department said a man entered the store Thursday afternoon, pulled up his shirt and pulled a black semi-automatic pistol out and pointed it at the cashier and demanded all the money in the cash drawer.

The gun man also demanded money from a woman standing in the checkout line as well. He demanded all of her money and then left the store.

According to the report he left the store and made his get-a-way in a green Ford extended cab pickup truck that had chrome running boards. When he left the parking lot he turned left onto U.S. Hwy. 68 and headed toward McCracken County.

The armed robbery is being investigated by officers from Marshall County. Deputies from both Marshall and McCracken Counties responded to the scene of the robbery. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was first notified of the robbery about 1:30 p.m. today.