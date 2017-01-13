Big Blue Notes: UK recruits could be the biggest ever in Calipari era

Calipari adds big recruiting commitment

John Calipari filled a big need on next season’s roster with the commitment of Hamidou Diallo this past Saturday. Diallo, a 6-foot-5, 188 lb. guard, picked the Wildcats over Connecticut, Kansas, Arizona, and Syracuse. The Queens native is ranked as the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2017 class and the No. 10 overall prospect. With the expected departure of De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Isaiah Briscoe to the NBA and the graduation of Mychal Mulder and Dominique Hawkins, John Calipari will likely not have a single returning guard on scholarship next season.

Diallo’s situation is unique in that he has already graduated high school and will be joining the Kentucky program immediately. With classes at the University of Kentucky’s resuming this week, the lanky guard could begin playing for the Wildcats as soon as Saturday. Those close to the situation, however, insist he will redshirt this semester and focus on joining the Wildcats’ in 2017-18 season. Diallo is also eligible to enter the NBA draft this summer, but has been adamant in his desire to attend college for a year before joining the professional ranks.

The commitment of Diallo gives Calipari an incoming five-star prospect at all five positions next season. With six commitments and counting, the 2017 recruiting class could be the biggest in John Calipari’s tenure at Kentucky. The Wildcats will likely try to add at least one more player to the mix before next season.

SEC Basketball Outlook

After defeating Arkansas 97-71 in Rupp Arena on Saturday evening, the Wildcats are off and running in Southeastern Conference play. With the rest of the conference continuing to trend downward, Calipari and the Cats show no signs of being unseated as the torch bearer for the conference.

Other than the Wildcats, the two biggest positives through the preseason and early conference play have been South Carolina and Florida. Both squads have been ranked in the Top 25 and have scored some big nonconference wins. If anyone is going to challenge Kentucky in the conference regular season, it likely is the Gators or the Gamecocks.

The biggest disappointment in the conference thus far has undoubtedly been Billy Kennedy’s Texas A&M squad. After sharing the regular season conference championship with the Wildcats last season, the Aggies are off to an 0-3 start in conference play.

With the rest of the conference being mediocre at best, the Wildcats are overwhelming favorites to take home the SEC’s regular season and tournament crown.