Investigation continues in officer involved shooting

(Fulton, KY) Kentucky State Police investigators are currently conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Fulton, KY, involving the Fulton Police Department.

The incident occurred Monday, January 16, between 12:25 PM and 12:35 PM. The preliminary investigation shows that officers responded to the intersection of Commercial Avenue and East State Line Street, after receiving several 911 calls regarding a disorderly male subject swinging a pole at vehicles in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered Charles Christopher McClure, 43 year-old, armed with a pole and a knife. When officers attempted to detain McClure, the incident escalated, resulting in McClure being shot by police. McClure was later pronounced dead at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

At this time, KSP is conducting interviews with eye-witnesses and processing evidence at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning, at 9:00 AM, in Madisonville, KY. Following the autopsy, it is possible more information could be released.