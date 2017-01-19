Bicyclist injured in Hit and Run incident

A Paducah man was injured after being struck by a hit and run driver while riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the 5200 block of Old Mayfield Road.

The investigation showed that Jason Carnine, age 35, of Paducah, was riding his bicycle northbound on Old Mayfield Road near the intersection of Rosewood Drive. An unknown driver, was also traveling northbound on Old Mayfield Road. The unidentified driver failed to notice Carnine riding the bicycle and struck him with the right side of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be a red 4-door Toyota Tacoma pickup truck fleeing the scene. Evidence on scene showed that the truck will have a broken passenger side mirror and possible damage to the right side of the truck. Witnesses advised the vehicle fled north on Old Mayfield Road.

Carnine was transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injures.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS and Hendron FD.

Anyone with information about this vehicle are asked to immediately contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 444-4719.