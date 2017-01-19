Groundbreaking for 8.5 Mile Recreational Trail Set For Jan. 21

CALVERT CITY, Ky. – A groundbreaking for a new recreational trail at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m.

The 8.5-mile trail will be open to hikers, runners, mountain bikers and wildlife enthusiasts. The groundbreaking will take place at the park’s horse stables, where the trail starts and ends.

The work has been carried out by volunteers and is expected to be completed in the spring. Natural obstacles will await mountain bikers along with easier routes designed for novice riders and those on foot.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant, 18-hole golf course, marina, gift shop and many other recreational opportunities. The resort is 21 miles southeast of Paducah. Take Interstate 24 to Exit 27. For information, call 270-362-4271 or visit www.parks.ky.gov