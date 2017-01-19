New Operator Sought for Beaver Dam Service Area in Western Kentucky

Finance Cabinet issues new request for proposal, responses due March 8

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Department for Facilities and Support Services has issued a new request for proposals (RFP) for the now closed Beaver Dam Service Area site located at mile marker 75 on the Wendell Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway.

This RFP, issued on behalf of the Transportation Cabinet, is due to the previous lease expiring and the Finance Cabinet not receiving responsive proposals to an RFP sent out during the latter part of 2016. Key differences in this solicitation include:

Requirement to renovate the restrooms;

Schedule change for submitting architectural related information;

Vendor requirement to establish a maintenance escrow account.

The new RFP, identified as RFP 030817, is posted on the Finance Cabinet’s website. Go to finance.ky.gov and click on “Buildings & Land for sale or lease.” It is also posted on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s eProcurement website. Click the “Guest Access” button, type in Beaver Dam for a keyword search, then click the “Details” button.

Should there be changes to the RFP schedule or information added, updates will be posted on both websites.

Following are important dates designated in the RFP:

Feb. 8, 2017: Site visit for interested parties.

Site visit for interested parties. March 8, 2017: Proposals due to the Division of Real Properties, Department for Facilities and Support Services.

Proposals due to the Division of Real Properties, Department for Facilities and Support Services. April 2017: Anticipated vendor selection in early April. Vendor has up to three months to be operational.

Anticipated vendor selection in early April. Vendor has up to three months to be operational. July 2017: Service area open for business.

Parties interested in submitting a proposal for the project should direct all inquiries to Natalie W. Brawner with the Division of Real Properties. As the buyer for this solicitation, she is the only person who will be able to answer questions and provide information. She may be reached via email at natalie.brawner@ky.gov.

Food and gasoline services are available nearby at the U.S. 231 Beaver Dam exit 75 interchange. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has installed temporary message boards and barricades to the entry ramps at the site.

Additional information is available online at http://finance.ky.gov/