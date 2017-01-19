Valentine’s Day is Wedding Day at the River Discovery Center

Speed weddings in Founders Room overlooking the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers

On Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2017, former Circuit Judge Jeff Hines, will perform wedding ceremonies in the Founders Room of the River Discovery Center. This special event will run from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with ceremonies approximately every 10 minutes. Judge Hines is donating his time and services to the River Discovery Center in a unique way. For a donation of $100 to the museum, couples can enjoy a quick easy service in a beautiful setting with a wonderful view.

“For Valentine’s Day we are pleased to once again offer our second floor Founders Room to couples who do not want an elaborate ceremony, but would like their memorable moment to be on Valentine’s Day,” says Julie Harris, executive director, River Discovery Center. The second floor has a beautiful view of the river and is a wonderful setting for a wedding. In addition, this offer gives the couple an unexpected tax-deduction for their wedding ceremony. All proceeds help the center’s educational programs.

Renewal of vows is also a popular thing for couples on Valentine’s Day.

For more information and to reserve a time for a ceremony, call Dana Marvin at (270) 575-9958. Located at 117 South Water Street, Paducah, KY 42001.