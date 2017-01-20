Big Blue Notes: Wildcats have a lot on the line in Saturday’s game with South Carolina

Big Week in the SEC

Things will begin to shake out in the SEC standings during this week’s slate of games. With Kentucky’s trip to Mississippi State and Florida’s game at South Carolina, the top four teams in the conference standings all played midweek.

The Wildcats host the Gamecocks in Rupp Arena on Saturday in what will be the only regular season matchup between the two schools. Currently in a three-way tie for first, Kentucky, Florida, or South Carolina will likely be in sole possession of the top spot in the conference after this weekend.

The Cats and the Gamecocks tip-off at 5 p.m. CST on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

UK Cheerleaders crowned again

The University of Kentucky cheerleading squad won the Universal Cheerleaders Association national championship this past Sunday in Orlando. It’s the 22nd national title in the program’s illustrious history.

It was also a good overall showing for the Southeastern Conference. The University of Alabama’s cheerleading squad was named as the runner up while Ole Miss took home third place.

Mark Stoops loses one, adds one

The University of Kentucky football program suffered a big loss this past week with the announcement that wide receiver Jeff Badet would transfer for his senior season. The redshirt junior was the Wildcats leading receiver and biggest deep-ball threat this past season. Badet is graduating in May and will be eligible to play immediately at another school.

However, it didn’t take Mark Stoops long to add a big time playmaker to next season’s offense. On Saturday, the Wildcats received a verbal commitment from arguably the biggest recruit in Mark Stoops’ tenure in Lynn Bowden.

Bowden is ranked as one of the top-five athletes in the class of 2017. At 6-foot-1, 195 lbs, the explosive playmaker can play quarterback, running back, and wide receiver and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats’ offense.

Bowden hails from Mark Stoops hometown of Youngstown, OH. He chose the Wildcats over Penn State and West Virginia.

Four Wildcats named to McDonald’s roster

Four of next season’s freshmen were selected to play in this summer’s McDonald’s All-American game. Quade Green, P.J. Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Nick Richards were all named to the East squad.

By the time the game is played this spring, John Calipari could possibly have two more UK commitments in the game with Mohamed Bamba and Kevin Knox. Bamba, a close friend of Quade Green, is traveling to Lexington this weekend for his official visit.