Home Invasion Robbery in Salem, KY

On January 16, 2017 multiple assailants unlawfully entered a residence on Evelyn Drive in Salem, KY. A female homeowner was at home when this took place. The assailants assaulted the homeowner, bound her and one assailant held her down while other assailants stole multiple

items from the residence. The homeowner was able to free herself after the assailants left. The homeowner was treated for minor injuries at Livingston County Hospital.

Investigators were able to develop suspects shortly after the robbery. On January 19, two investigators from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Knoxville, TN to interview one of the suspects who had been arrested by Knoxville Police for a traffic violation. The subsequent interview lead to the confirmation and identification of what we believe at this time to be the remaining subjects.

The suspects are as follows: 1.Jamie Bryan (female) 39yoa from Hampton, KY 2. Andrew Bryan (20yoa) from Hampton, KY 3. Levi Brennan (19yoa) from Marion, KY and Destiny Millikan (18yoa) from Clay, KY.

Destiny Millikan is in custody in Knoxville, TN. We believe at this point that Andrew Bryan and Levi Brennan are at large in or near the Knoxville, TN area. Jamie Bryan is believed to be in the Livingston County area. If you encounter any of these subjects please contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 928-2196 or call 911. You can call Crime Stoppers at (270) 442-TELL or you can also call the Kentucky State Police at 1 800 222-5555.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of one or more of these subjects you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may remain anonymous.

Jamie Bryan, Andrew Bryan and Levi Brennan are still at large.