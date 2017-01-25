Names released in Trace Road double fatality

The identities have been released of two men that died in a single vehicle crash in the early morning hours of January 25 on what is known as “The Trace Road” in Land Between the Lakes.

Michael King, age 55, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving south bound on KY 453, also known as “The Trace Road”, near the Lyon/Trigg County line when he dropped off of the roadway for an unknown reason. King over-corrected, left the roadway, and struck several trees before overturning. The vehicle came to final rest in a ravine, on its roof, in the early morning hours of January 25, 2017.

Due to the vehicle’s lights being disabled during the collision, the vehicle was not discovered until the daylight hours.

The Lyon County Coroner pronounced King and passenger, Timothy Jarvis, age 54, also of Paducah, Kentucky, deceased at the collision scene.

Grand Lakes Fire and Rescue assisted in the extrication of both victims. The investigation continues by Master Trooper Lewie Dodd.