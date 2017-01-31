Applications due March 1 for first Baptist Health Pre-Med Academy

(Paducah, Ky.) — To assist college students in their medical career development and to foster relationships with future physicians, Baptist Health Paducah will offer the first Baptist Health Pre-Med Academy this summer.

Fifteen students from the Jackson Purchase area will be selected.

“This program will give students an inside look at medical careers to help them determine what they want to do and why,” said Bradley Housman, MD, chief medical officer. “Shadowing a variety of medical professionals will give them a unique perspective as they go through hospital departments, ranging from the Emergency department to Surgery.”

Participation will help students network for future job opportunities and provide valuable experience for applications to graduate programs, he added.

The paid internship will average 24 hours a week for eight weeks.

Applicants need at least one semester of college credit. More information, including admission criteria, is available at BaptistHealthPaducah.com/Careers . The application deadline is March 1, and notifications will be issued by March 31.