Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for attempted murder

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Carlisle County man.

Brady L. Ray, 48 of Arlington and formerly of Mayfield, is wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-wife. Law enforcement was called to the ex-wife’s residence this morning just after 4:00 AM in Graves County. Ray broke into the house and assaulted his ex-wife with a blunt object in an attempt to kill her. The victim and a child were able to escape out a bedroom window and run to a neighbor’s house to get help. Ray chased the two down but then left the area when a neighbor intervened to help.

He is reportedly operating a 2011 red, four door Ford Fusion. The Kentucky registration plate on the vehicle is 841TKS. Ray is a white male, 5’10”, 155 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of ray is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or call your local law enforcement agency.

Ray is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.