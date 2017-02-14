WKRECC Scholarship & Education Tour Opportunities for High School Students; Applications Due March 3

(Mayfield, Ky.) February 13, 2017 – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative continues its investment in local youth by continuing to sponsor its Scholarship and Washington Youth Tour Programs.

Applications for both programs are now available at high school guidance counselors’ offices, online at www.wkrecc.com, or at any West Kentucky RECC office and are due on March 3, 2017.

The Scholarship Program annually awards eight $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who will be pursuing higher education in the next year. To be eligible for the program, students must be a high school senior in good standing and have a parent or guardian that is a member of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative and receives power from West Kentucky RECC at their principle residence. Two high school seniors from each of the cooperative’s four districts are chosen for the scholarship award.

Two high school juniors in the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative service area are chosen each year to participate in the Rural Electric Youth Tour Program, sponsored jointly by WKRECC and the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives. Students who participate in this program will receive an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. where they will spend a week with other cooperative representatives touring the city and meeting with Kentucky’s congressional delegation.

Questions about either program can be directed to Georgann Lookofsky at 270-247-1321 or 1-877-495-7322.