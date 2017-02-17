Wins over LSU and Alabama gives Wildcats much needed boost

Kentucky hangs on for two wins

It would be a stretch to say John Calipari’s squad showed drastic improvement this past week, but the Cats did manage to eke out two much needed victories over LSU and Alabama. With the wins, the Wildcats find themselves in a three-way tie with Florida and South Carolina atop the Southeastern Conference.

After hosting Tennessee in Rupp Arena, the Wildcats will travel to Athens to take on a tough Georgia squad on Saturday. Kentucky will then host Florida the following Saturday in what could be the deciding game for the regular season conference crown.

The Cats and the Dawgs will tipoff on Saturday at 5 pm CST, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Cats a three-seed in NCAA bracket

On Saturday, the NCAA Selection Committee revealed the February edition of the top 16 seeds for the upcoming NCAA tournament. The unprecedented move by NCAA came after years of complaints from universities about the lack of transparency in the seeding process.

The Wildcats received a three-seed in the East bracket along with (1) Villanova, (2) Louisville, and (4) UCLA. With Kentucky’s recent slide, most among the program viewed the Wildcats seeding as an accurate placement.

The Florida Gators also received a No. 3 seed. With few high-ranking opponents left on the Wildcats’ schedule, next Saturday’s matchup with the Gators could be especially meaningful for NCAA seeding as well as the Southeastern Conference standings.

Calipari undeterred by fire alarms

The Wildcats managed to pull out a big win over Alabama on Saturday, and they did so following a very difficult night of sleep. While the cause remains unclear, the fire alarm at the team hotel in Tuscaloosa repeatedly went off throughout evening.

While the team was forced to evacuate the building after each alarm, John Calipari opted to just cover his head with a pillow. The Wildcats’ head coach told media members in the postgame press conference that he decided he would jump out of his third story window if the hotel was actually on fire. His reasoning being that he would probably break both legs, but at least he could take off the rest of the season off.

Commercial features former Cat at Marshall County Hoop Fest

Nike’s new commercial about the rise of Devin Booker features several clips of the former Wildcat playing at Marshall County’s Hoop Fest. Booker, now with the Phoenix Suns, is averaging 21 points a game in his second professional season.