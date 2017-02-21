No Burning between hours of 6 AM – 6 PM

A No Burn Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 and October 1 through December 15.

This means No Burning between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Burning is only allowed from 6:00 PM till 6:00 AM and it’s the law. This time period has been declared to be, and established as, the Fire Hazard Seasons. Please obey the law. You are not the only one it can affect.

If you do decide to burn during the permitted time table, follow these steps:

Pre-plan your controlled burn and always keep safety first. Have a phone with you at all times and should the fire get out of control, dial 911. Have a garden hose or bucket(s) of water close by. Cut fire breaks in the ground to prevent fire from getting out of control. Monitor wind direction and know what structure(s) are in the path of the fire. Keep watch the entire time you are burning – DO NOT LEAVE the fire unattended.

Additional information can be viewed at www.forestry.ky.gov