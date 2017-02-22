Thursday traffic advisory at Aurora Hwy in Marshall County

Traffic ADVISORY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on KY 402/Aurora Highway in MARSHALL County on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

KY 402/Aurora Highway will be restricted to one lane at milepoint 9.917 to allow a detailed inspection of the East Fork Clarks River Bridge.

This is along KY 402/Aurora Highway east of the Hardin community between KY 962/Old Olive Road and Old Hardin-Olive Lane.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers from about 8 :30 a.m., CST, to about 3:00 p.m., Thursday. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1 You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.