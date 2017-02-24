Former Cat Anthony Davis smashes NBA All-Star Game record with 52-point effort

Huge weekend for NBA Cats

The University of Kentucky dubbed this past weekend’s NBA All-Star festivities in New Orleans as the Big Blue All-Star Weekend. The university even went as far as purchasing a billboard outside of the Smoothie King Center featuring all of the All-Star Cats. The Wildcats had seven former players participating in the weekend’s events including Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Trey Lyles, Karl Towns, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and John Wall.

Given the performances of several former Wildcats, the Big Blue All-Star Weekend seemed to be aptly named. Jamal Murray took home the MVP award in the Rising Stars Challenge. The former Cat led Team World to a 150-141 win over Team USA. Murray scored a game-high 36 points while knocking down nine three-pointers.

In Sunday night’s All-Star Game, Anthony Davis broke the NBA All-Star Game scoring record with his 52-point performance. Davis took home the MVP honors in the leading the West Team to victory in the 66th NBA All-Star Game.

Cousins, Davis teaming up in New Orleans

While the play of Jamal Murray and Anthony Davis stole the show at the NBA All-Star Weekend, the Wildcats were making bigger news off the court. Pending NBA approval, former Wildcat DeMarcus Cousins will be joining Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The deal would give the Pelicans two of the top-five big men in the NBA and a dominating duo of former Wildcats. At the halfway point of the NBA season, Cousins and Davis are both averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The lone downside for Wildcat fans is that the addition of Cousins will likely mean the departure of former Wildcat Terrence Jones. With the Cousins gobbling up minutes and salary, the Pelicans are expected to trade Jones.

Jones named as best returning linebacker in SEC

The 2017 season will be an exciting year for Kentucky football fans. The Wildcats return most of last season’s roster and add a star-studded recruiting class to the mix. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats will have one of the best returning players in all of college football in junior linebacker Jordan Jones.

As a sophomore, Jones led the SEC in tackles and tackles for a loss and was recently named the No. 1 returning linebacker in the Southeastern Conference next season. With Kentucky’s defense expected to be much improved in the coming season, a similar season from Jones will likely place him in the conversation for SEC Defensive Player of the Year.