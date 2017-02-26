KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate from Marshall County

Benton, KY (February 26, 2017) – The Marshall County Detention Center staff contacted the Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield at 3:33 P.M. in reference to an inmate that escaped from their facility on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

Justin W. Goad, of Paducah, KY is described as a 27 year old white male, 5’09”, 145 pounds, red hair, brown eyes, and medium build. Goad was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, black or dark colored shoes with white laces.

Goad was serving time for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Burglary, and Theft By unlawful Taking. Goad has ties throughout west KY.

Trooper Eric West is investigating the escape. If anyone has any contact with this subject or information contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Mayfield at 1-800-222-5555.