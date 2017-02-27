Sunday morning crash claims the life of Marshall County student

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to the area of the 1900 block of Oaks Rd. on Sunday morning at shortly before 7:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was damaged near the roadway.

Upon the deputies arrival it was determined the vehicle was involved in a single vehicle accident.

The investigation showed a beige Chevrolet Impala being operated by Sarah Armstrong, 18, was traveling north on Oaks Road. Her vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway striking a concrete culvert and a tree. Ms. Armstrong’s vehicle came to rest just off the roadway in the ditch. Ms. Armstrong was the only occupant in the vehicle and was fatally injured in the collision.

Ms. Armstrong was a senior at Marshall County High School and a member of the Marshall County Track team.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were aided at the scene by Meadows Wrecker Service, Mercy Ambulance Service, Reidland-Farley Volunteer Fire Department, and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.

Oaks Road between Lydon Road and Butler Lane was closed for approximately one and a half hours to facilitate the investigation.