The Incredible Colon to be displayed at Baptist Health Paducah on March 3

The Incredible Colon exhibit will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the Larry Barton Atrium at Baptist Health Paducah.

The Kentucky Cancer Program’s 20-foot inflatable, interactive and educational exhibit allows visitors to learn about colon cancer, including risks, prevention, early detection and treatment. Free screening kits will be available for visitors assessed to have high risk for colon cancer.

The event is taking place on National Dress in Blue Day, which began in 2009 to raise public awareness about colon cancer and how they can reduce their risk of the disease.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the nation, with the mortality rate in Kentucky among the highest, killing nearly 900 people each year. Colon cancer rates in our region are higher than the national average, even though it may be prevented or cured if detected early with regular screenings.

The American Cancer Society recommends that adults 50 and older should be screened with colonoscopy. Screenings should start at 40 if you have a family history of colon cancer or polyps.

Risk factors associated with colon cancer include family history, diet low in vegetables, excessive alcohol use, tobacco use, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. Colon cancer symptoms include rectal bleeding, change in bowel frequency or stool size, unexplained anemia or weight loss, fatigue, persistent abdominal pain and frequent vomiting.

If you have questions about colon cancer or colonoscopy, phone Baptist Health Line at 270.575.2918.