Big Blue Notes: Monk powers Cats over Gators

No Fox, No Problem

The Wildcats were without De’Aaron Fox on Saturday in their second clash of the season with the Florida Gators. After a 20-point loss to Florida in early February, John Calipari’s squad desperately needed a victory to regain the momentum in the Southeastern Conference regular season race and to improve the Wildcats’ NCAA tournament resume.

The Cats and the Gators entered Rupp Arena with identical 23-5 overall records, tied for first in the conference, and each projected as three-seeds in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Gators travelled to Lexington winners of nine straight and playing some of their best basketball of the season.

For much of the game, Florida looked to be the more poised and talented team. After just three points in the first half, however, Kentucky freshman Malik Monk proved once again to be one of the most dynamic scorers in all of college basketball. The lanky shooting guard poured in 30 points in the second half and willed the Wildcats to a much-needed 76-66 win over the Gators.

The win gave the Wildcats control of their destiny in the Southeastern Conference. With just two regular season games remaining, Kentucky owns a one game lead is all but assured of at least a share of what will be the schools 48th regular season conference crown.The conference title is fifth for Calipari in his eight years at Kentucky.

After hosting Vanderbilt for Senior Night, the Wildcats will finish up the regular season this Saturday in College Station against Texas A&M. The Cats and the Aggies tipoff at 11 a.m. CST and the game will be televised on CBS.

Boogie and The Brow debut in New Orleans

The Twin Towers of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis made their debut for the New Orleans Pelicans this past week. The duo of former Cats are putting up some big numbers in the Crescent City, but it hasn’t helped the Pelicans win any games. Boogie and the Brow have a combined average of 58 points and 23 rebounds per game through three games, but the team has yet to win.

On the move in the NBA

DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t the only former Wildcat on the move in the NBA. Nerlens Noel was traded from the 76ers to Mavericks during the NBA All-Star break. Murray State’s Cameron Payne, fresh off of a return visit to Murray, was traded from the Thunder to the Chicago Bulls. Payne is now teamed up with former Wildcat Rajon Rondo manning the Bulls’ point guard position.