Marshall County Arts Commission Announces Youth Art Show

“Splash of Art”, works by youth in grades K through 12th on March 1-27.

Benton, KY. – Beginning March 1, 2017, the very best works of over 100 youth in Kindergarten through 12th grades will be displayed in the Children’s Arts Center at 1202 Elm Street in Benton. The public is invited to view the show Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The show will be up until March 27, 2017.

Chris Fortenbery, Elementary Arts Coordinator for Marshall County schools, and Johnny Jones, MCHS Art Instructor, have partnered with the MCAC Director of Children’s Activities, Vicki Dowdy, and Event Chair, Patty Coakley, to organize the show. Each public school in Marshall County and MCAC visual arts students are represented in the display.

On March 10, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., a reception honoring the art teachers of the county will be held. The public is invited to this event and our special guests in addition to the art teachers will be the parents and students whose work is featured in the show. This will be an opportunity to view the wonderful variety of visual arts in the show.

From crayons to sculpture, 2D and 3D, water colors, and pencil, the art work has been chosen by the art teachers as worthy of public display. The effort to bring this size art show to our community is to encourage the expression of the budding artists among us. The young artists being featured are talented and their work deserves recognition. This will be the second of an annual event to be held for these students.

Please join us in celebrating the art of the youth in our community at the “Splash of Art” Youth Art Show.