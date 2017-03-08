Prescribed Burns Planned at Land Between the Lakes

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, KY/TN – March 8, 2017 – The Forest Service anticipates conducting prescribed burns on Thursday, March 9, in the Elk & Bison Prairie, an area near the Administrative Office, and Golden Pond Target Range at Land Between the Lakes. A prescribed burn is also planned for the Neville Creek open lands area on Friday, March 10.

Approximately 450 acres are included in these prescribed burns. “Prescribed fire is weather dependent,” says Todd Lerke, Fire Management Specialist at Land Between the Lakes. “We have to have the right conditions to have a successful burn with the least smoke impact to surrounding communities.”

Prescribed burns are being implemented in these areas to reduce accumulation of dry fuels and to recycle nutrients back into the soil.

Land Between the Lakes will notify local media outlets on days when prescribed burns are scheduled. Notices can be found at https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/alerts-notices/ or by calling 270-924-2000 and pressing one (1) for alerts.

To learn more contact Janice Wilson, Public Information Officer, at 270-924-2171.