Survey to be completed Thursday and Friday Only.

The City of Calvert City is conducting a perception study in conjunction with Washington University and would like your participation with a survey about Calvert City.

You may go online at the link provided, https://goo.gl/forms/A4S0UFNDpoRqR2nS2

OR you may come by City Hall and complete the survey on Thursday, March 16 or Friday, March 17, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.